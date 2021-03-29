Explore the art of Matthew Lamb
Portraits, illustration, painting, and more!
Signed in as:
filler@godaddy.com
Account
Sign out
Portraits, illustration, painting, and more!
Matt Lamb is an artist who received his BFA from Edinboro University. He is currently the Executive Director at the Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center in Johnstown, PA. Matt has always loved to draw, has a very strong passion for the medium of comics, and loves to work in charcoal when drawing from life.
Matt is responsible for several pieces of public art throughout Johnstown including the mural honoring Spider-Man co-creator, Steve Ditko, located on the Stone Bridge Brewing Company.
In 2023 Matt achieved a lifelong dream by forming Hero Works Publishing, and releasing it's first publication, The Legacy of Captain Bottle Works. A collaboration with writer Lenny Schwartz, and artists Glenn Klimeck & K. Brandon Wilt.
Get 10% off your first purchase when you sign up for our newsletter!
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.